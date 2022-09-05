Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.