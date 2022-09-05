Eminer (EM) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Eminer (EM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Eminer has a market cap of $2.15 million and $49,863.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,742.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00036889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00134103 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro.

Eminer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.