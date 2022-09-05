ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ENGlobal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.49 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

