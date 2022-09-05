Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.0119 on Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $165,814.81 and approximately $127,608.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enigma has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00030985 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00083691 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00041401 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002518 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

Enigma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.Telegram | DiscordWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.