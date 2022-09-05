Enzyme Hits Market Cap of $47.24 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.18 or 0.00117219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $47.24 million and $2.13 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

Enzyme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

