EOS Price Tops $1.54 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00007791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $375.92 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002054 BTC.
- Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Acet (ACT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 999,841,819 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
