EPIK Prime Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EPIK Prime has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $391,359.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

