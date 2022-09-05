EpiK Protocol Price Hits $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $279,698.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00838481 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Coin Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol
