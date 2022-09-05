EQIFI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (EQX)

EQIFI (EQX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. EQIFI has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $212,618.00 worth of EQIFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EQIFI has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One EQIFI coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EQIFI

EQX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2021. EQIFI’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,520,012 coins. The Reddit community for EQIFI is https://reddit.com/r/EQIFI. EQIFI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. EQIFI’s official website is www.eqifi.com.

Buying and Selling EQIFI

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by a licensed & regulated global digital bank, EQIFI is designed to act as a seamless bridge to Decentralized Finance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EQIFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EQIFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EQIFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

