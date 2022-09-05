Equilibria (XEQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,867.00

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Equilibria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Equilibria has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Equilibria has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $8,867.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002546 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Equilibria Profile
Equilibria (XEQ) is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. Equilibria’s official website is equilibria.network. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equilibria’s official message board is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Equilibria
Receive News & Updates for Equilibria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equilibria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.