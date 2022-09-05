Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

EQNR opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

