Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.39 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Ergo has a market cap of $285.98 million and $6.39 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $4.88 or 0.00024694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,749.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,585.29 or 0.08026858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00183765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00026036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00303598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.41 or 0.00797004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00623045 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001223 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.