EscoinToken Price Hits $3.08 (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, EscoinToken has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EscoinToken coin can now be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00015544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EscoinToken has a market cap of $155.24 million and $1.04 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.
EscoinToken Coin Profile
EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 coins. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @EsCoinICO.
EscoinToken Coin Trading
