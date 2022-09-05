Eska (ESK) Price Reaches $0.0106

Eska (ESK) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Eska has a market cap of $1.44 million and $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eska coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Eska has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,783.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Eska Profile
ESK is a coin. Eska’s official website is eskacoin.com. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Eska Coin Trading
