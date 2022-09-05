Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.45 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $5.48 billion and approximately $2.45 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.11 or 0.00202425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,642.85 or 0.08291092 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 132.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,717,432 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

