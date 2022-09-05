Etho Protocol (ETHO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. Etho Protocol has a market cap of $1.95 million and $56,641.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etho Protocol has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Etho Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,605.01 or 0.08070098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00186013 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Etho Protocol

Etho Protocol (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 79,897,593 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Etho Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

