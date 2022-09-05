ETHPad Hits Market Capitalization of $753,056.40 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. ETHPad has a market cap of $753,056.40 and $1,930.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002486 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00838584 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015663 BTC.
ETHPad Profile
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ETHPad
