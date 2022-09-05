EUNO Price Up 41.7% Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $1,408.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,642,124,651 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

