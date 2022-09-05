Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Reaches $330,696.59

Evedo (EVED) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $330,696.59 and approximately $50,004.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Evedo has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

