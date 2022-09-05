EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $17,035.23 and $73,755.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

