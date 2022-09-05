EverRise (RISE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.50 Million

EverRise (RISE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. EverRise has a total market cap of $32.50 million and approximately $346,499.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EverRise has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00046835 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise Profile

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

