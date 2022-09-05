EvidenZ (BCDT) Hits One Day Volume of $7,576.00

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $7,576.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,749.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00133598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022279 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com.

EvidenZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

