ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Cap of $55,655.07

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $55,655.07 and approximately $295.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001937 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

