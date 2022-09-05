ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 1.6% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,693.53 and $14.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001908 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.