Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $342.15 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

