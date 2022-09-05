Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GS opened at $331.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,574 shares of company stock worth $14,881,587 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

