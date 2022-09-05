Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.