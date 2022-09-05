EYES Protocol (EYES) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One EYES Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. EYES Protocol has a market cap of $41.14 million and $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.
EYES Protocol Coin Profile
EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EYES Protocol
