Factom (FCT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.32 Million

Factom (FCT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Factom has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $99.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Factom has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00837968 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015580 BTC.
About Factom
Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,417,264 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums.
Buying and Selling Factom
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
