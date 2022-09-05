FairGame (FAIR) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $960,860.63 and $316,827.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001511 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00115261 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00068769 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
FairGame Coin Profile
FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FairGame is fair.game.
Buying and Selling FairGame
