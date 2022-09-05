Falconswap Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $500,407.87 and $100.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00031166 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00082717 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00040746 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002514 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com.

Falconswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols.”

