Fanspel (FAN) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

Fanspel (FAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Fanspel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Fanspel has a market capitalization of $12,763.09 and approximately $260,040.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fanspel has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fanspel Profile

Fanspel (FAN) is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.

Buying and Selling Fanspel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fan360 project is a Blockchain-based platform for sports fans. It aims to provide users with an overview of everything that is happening with their favorite sports stars (social media, news, scores, and etc) in real time. The Fan360 intends to create a community where sports stars fans can contribute with related content and be rewarded with tokens, which can be used for purchasing tickets, other merchandise or a special experience available within the platform. FAN is an ERC20 utility that serves as a currency on the Fan360 platform. Users will be able to earn tokens for their contributions and redeem them for tickets, merchandise and special experiences on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fanspel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fanspel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

