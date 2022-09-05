Fantom Trading Down 6.1% This Week (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $676.74 million and $103.40 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,828.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004454 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005153 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00037271 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00134646 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022190 BTC.
About Fantom
Fantom (FTM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.