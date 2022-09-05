FaraLand (FARA) Price Reaches $0.0526 on Major Exchanges

FaraLand (FARA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One FaraLand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. FaraLand has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $54,249.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FaraLand has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002496 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00837623 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015753 BTC.
FaraLand Profile
FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 25,907,304 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io.
