Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $6.06 on Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.06 or 0.00030635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $190.81 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00042058 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00083250 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Biswap (BSW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin (CRYPTO:FIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 275,868,719 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.Slack | BitcoinTalk | GitHub | RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.