Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $589,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

GOOG opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.