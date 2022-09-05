Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,526 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 33,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 143,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $82.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

