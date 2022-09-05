Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 1,799 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $110.22 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

