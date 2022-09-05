Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $360.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.25 and a 200-day moving average of $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

