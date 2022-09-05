Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,346,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,836,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 459,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 95,733 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 83,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,163,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.71 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

