Finxflo (FXF) Price Down 20.6% This Week

Finxflo (FXF) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Finxflo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Finxflo has a market cap of $374,404.95 and approximately $20,833.00 worth of Finxflo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Finxflo has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004431 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005166 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00036868 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134146 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022247 BTC.
Finxflo Coin Profile
Finxflo (CRYPTO:FXF) is a coin. Finxflo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,588,547 coins. Finxflo’s official Twitter account is @finxflo.
Finxflo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finxflo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Finxflo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Finxflo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Finxflo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Finxflo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.