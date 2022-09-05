FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.23 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000318 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00075603 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 810,808,905 coins and its circulating supply is 609,551,263 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

