First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,939 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 13.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $21.43 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

