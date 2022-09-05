Five Below’s (FIVE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $157.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $129.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.