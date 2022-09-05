Flamingo (FLM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.39 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Flamingo has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $36.39 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance.

Flamingo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

