FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $209.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

