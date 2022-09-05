FLEX Coin (FLEX) Trading 42.7% Lower This Week

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. FLEX Coin has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $14,249.00 worth of FLEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLEX Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FLEX Coin has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00030308 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00041677 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00081664 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000164 BTC.

FLEX Coin (CRYPTO:FLEX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2019. FLEX Coin’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. FLEX Coin’s official website is coinflex.com. FLEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom. The official message board for FLEX Coin is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books.FLEX Coin powers the CoinFLEX exchange and is the foundation of the CoinFLEX ecosystem. Across all of our products, FLEX Coin provides all our users with exclusive benefits for trading on CoinFLEX.Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLEX Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLEX Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

