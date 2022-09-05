Flow (FLOW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $40.67 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $40.67 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00009652 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00837712 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015610 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,390,757,889 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

