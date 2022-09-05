Flux (FLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $728,095.06

Flux (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Flux has a total market cap of $728,095.06 and $370,843.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00324442 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00130359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00082599 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.