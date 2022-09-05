FlypMe (FYP) Reaches Market Cap of $390,367.53

FlypMe (FYP) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $390,367.53 and approximately $993.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

FlypMe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

